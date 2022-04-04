upGrad Foundation commits Rs 500 million towards teacher training, coaching and internships

Ed-tech platform upGrad has announced the formation of its philanthropic and non-profit division upGrad Foundation on Monday. The foundation has launched a corpus of Rs 500 million focusing on teacher training, mentoring and coaching, career guidance, scholarships, internships, and online student exchange programs.

“LifeLongLearning, upskilling, and career enhancements can no longer be the right of only those who can afford it. Online learning has changed the perspective of all working professionals around the world and how they look at career improvements. upGrad Foundation wants to take this theme of affordability, accessibility, and awareness to all who have growing aspirations and the Foundation will help adopt, guide and train, at scale,” Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad, said.

The foundation will focus on all working professionals including first generation learners, women coming back to the workforce, and public service and armed force individuals.

“Online education has given an optionality and choice to millions to pursue their ambitions and in many ways democratised LifeLongLearning. Therefore, we see the Foundation as one more step in upGrad’s vision of impacting careers of millions,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad said.

