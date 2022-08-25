upGrad for Business launches Cube Learning Playbook, a corporate L and D handbook

upGrad for Business, the enterprise arm of upGrad, has launched ‘Cube Learning’ playbook, a corporate L and D handbook that delves deep into the skilling outlook of 2022-24 and brings forward a disruptive ‘Cube’ strategy to future proof corporate L and D initiatives.

“The ‘Cube Learning Playbook’ unveils six key strategies that are quintessential for skilling the workforce of ‘now’ and the ‘future,” Minaxi Indra, president, upGrad for Business, said.

According to an official statement, the playbook identifies the underlying reasons leading to improved employee engagement, role transformation and reduction of skills obsolescence in modern organisations via learning and development planning through the metaphor of a Cube.

Furthermore, ‘Cube Learning’ aims to go deep into the skilling requirements of the next few years and proposes a revolutionary “Cube” method, covering six dimensions including Industry 5.0, business results, credentialing, speed and scalability, standardisation, and measurable outcomes to help corporates make stronger business decisions while also accelerating their employees’ productivity.

“upGrad is currently leading the professional learning space with an objective of empowering $5 trillion economy growth. ‘Cube Learning’ is an offering from the research and analysis team at upGrad for Business for the HR leaders of global corporates on how they should prepare the L and D plans that would help them build a strong talent pool who are upskilled for the future demands of business while also accelerating scale and growth,” Indra further added.

She further added that the essence of ‘Cube Learning’ will equip corporates to look through various dimensions and filter the skill gaps for maximised business outcomes.

“The difficulty, however, is in quickly identifying the skilling variables that influence talent at all levels of the talent pyramid as they need to be upskilled and reskilled while also delivering measurable business results,” the statement said.

With inputs from PTI.

