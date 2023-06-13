upGrad expands to Pacific Region; launches Institute of Medical Sciences to aid Pacific Island nations.

upGrad, an integrated learning, skilling and workforce development company establishes upGrad Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS) in the Republic of Vanuatu with $10 million investment aimed to train global medical talent, promote clinical competencies, and foster talent mobility in the region. UIMS is expected to invite enrolments from the second half of June this year, according to an official release.

upGrad has been collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Government of Vanuatu to establish a fully offline educational campus. The goal is to provide a world-class curriculum to the local population, promote international higher education, and expand their multi-campus strategy to include medical schools in the Pacific region and other select geographies, the release mentioned.

“As our conversation advances, the GOI’s support has come in time and highlights our shared commitment to introduce strong growth pillars for the nation. Our expansion will accelerate cross-border synergies between the two countries and put Vanuatu on the world map for all good reasons,” Gaurav Kumar, head, Corporate Development, M&As, upGrad, said.

The India HQ global skilling giant has committed $50,000 to Vanuatu Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to further enhance healthcare services at the Port Vila Central Hospital in the region. “We are on a mission to make our outcome-focused pedagogy a global phenomenon and our strategic expansion will allow us to build a highly equipped learning institute for the world to see. We have a strong presence in Australia, and this move in Vanuatu, which shares proximity with Australia and New Zealand, will be a critical piece in strengthening our South Pacific footprints,” Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, chairperson, upGrad, said.