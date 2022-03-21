upGrad crosses $300 million in annual revenue run-rate, reports profit this quarter

The base-case increments for working professionals taking courses through upGrad are at 30% and peak at over 250%.

Edtech platform upGrad has reported a turning a profit this year, spurred by a 150% growth year on year in revenues and a stable 70% gross margin, across all its income streams as per inputs from PTI. The base-case increments for working professionals taking courses through upGrad are at 30% and peak at over 250%.

As per a recent audit done by one of the Big Four firms shows the highest level of ROI for upGrad’s online learners. “Our obsession for outcomes for all our learners, coupled with our global best-in-class 85% completion track record that leads to a high referral, word of mouth, and repeat-learner base from over 50 countries, in part has contributed to our growth,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, said.

Kumar further added, “Our focus on profitability only powers us to impact at a much larger scale and make online learning accessible and affordable and with the right cost model anywhere in the world.”

“The Q4 performance bodes well to stay on track, as we hold the hand and cater to the global workforce’s career needs. We are on track to reach our goal of USD 2Bn gross revenue by 2026,” Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad said.

upGrad provides various courses of undergraduate level, test prep, on-campus learning, study abroad, short courses, executive programs, degrees, and diplomas with its partner universities and all the way to online doctorates.

