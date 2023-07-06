upGrad concludes ‘Future Skills Bootcamp on Data Science, Soft Skills” in collaboration with MSDE

upGrad Foundation, the non-profit division of upGrad has recently concluded a 3-city ‘Future Skills Bootcamp on Data Science and Soft Skills’ with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). With a mission to empower the youth of India with crucial expertise in emerging technologies. Each bootcamp was a week-long “train the trainer” programme to support the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science from the grassroots level, according to an official release.

A total of 113 trainees were registered for the training programme conducted at various National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The programme focused on comprehensive Data Science concepts, such as Machine Learning, AI applications, and Data visualisation. Additionally, contemporary soft skills were emphasised to ensure effective delivery of skills in the industry. This initiative was closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India Mission, which emphasises practical, hands-on training. The programme commenced in January of this year at NSTI Bengaluru (W), and its second edition took place in June at NSTI Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, the release mentioned.

“This course is designed to meet the needs of a growing market and the participants are excited and eager to improve their skills in this emerging field. The experienced faculty from upGrad are leading interactive sessions to actively engage the trainees,”C.S. Murthy, regional director, Maharashtra, MSDE, said.