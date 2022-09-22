upGrad commits Rs 320 crore for Harappa Learning to train 50,000 professionals

Harappa Learning – part of ed-tech company upGrad, has unveiled its plan to create a leadership school to build the owners and top management. According to the official statement, Pramath Raj Sinha, founding dean, ISB and chairman, Harappa Education will lead this initiative that aims to train over 50,000 working professionals to take their first step toward leadership.

As per the statement, the Harappa School of Leadership aims to become a global institution and offer a range of live-only programmes to teach mid-career professionals in-demand skills. The school’s inaugural offering- Accelerated Management Programme teaches business, data, product marketing, and leadership. The new programmes to follow will include the Design Leadership programme and Women’s Leadership programme, the statement added.

“Harappa was built with the mission to teach leadership skills in an affordable, engaging, high-quality, and high-impact manner on a global scale. We are putting our money where our mouth is – taking a mission mode approach to solve the leadership skills gap across the world,” Sinha said.

Further, Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad, said Harappa aims hone the management skills of professionals and help them grow. “There is a re-skilling revolution taking place around the world. Harappa brings unique insights into what it takes to hone your management skills with the right mix of domain expertise coupled with the soft skills needed to lead from the front and therefore, we are doubling down and investing to bring these courses at affordable prices and right duration of courses, to connect with working professionals around the world,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

