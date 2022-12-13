upGrad collaborates with GGU to launch bootcamps for working professionals

Ed-tech platform upGrad in collaboration with Golden Gate University (GGU) launched two live bootcamps with the aim to bring Silicon Valley-style technical knowledge and soft skills to Indian working professionals.

According to an official release, the bootcamps helped participants absorb and apply Silicon Valley-style 3 C’s—collaborate, construct, and care—using high-intensity engagement and tabletop design thinking. The participants learnt how to transform traditional STEM thinking to grow their strategic skillsets.

Working professionals from worldwide participated in the recently concluded Mumbai and Noida bootcamps. They were facilitated by Jay Gonzalez, Vice Provost, Global Affairs, Professor, Ageno School of Business, Golden Gate University. Gonzalez engaged the learners and other participants by acquainting them with key elements that made the Silicon Valley home to many innovative products and services in multiple industries and sectors.

“India has one of the world’s highest youth populations who are determined to contribute towards the global economy. With the GGU and upGrad commitment to affordable and accessible education, we are determined to deliver GGU’s signature Silicon Valley experiences to learners here through these bootcamps. Learners can get a sneak peek into how an American style of learning, where practical approaches using collaborative, constructive, and caring solutions, will complement a professional’s hard skills to deliver business results,” Gonzalez said,

Commenting on the development, Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder, upGrad further added, “upGrad has always prioritised outcome-focused learning, and with GGU onboard, it has become much more targeted and driven. We felt it was apt for us to curate a soft-skill-dedicated bootcamp that enhances one’s personality traits for solving workplace problems while also improving their time management skills and productivity, at large.”