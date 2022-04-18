upGrad bets on growth in Vietnam region, launches bilingual courses and local partnerships

To mark a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, ed-tech platform upGrad doubles down on the Vietnam region to cater to local demand for digital-first education. The company has appointed Dushyant Dwibedy as the country head to initiate corporate and university partnerships, build a local team and have long-lasting learning outcomes for the Vietnamese workforce.



“Outside of our offerings in certification, diplomas, degrees, and doctorates, we also see a large market for our upGrad Abroad initiative as Vietnam is one of the larger markets for aspiring locals looking to go overseas for higher education,” Dwibedy said.



The company claims Vietnam has over 1.5 million people joining the workforce every year. This adds to the market size for lifelong learners, those requiring in-depth subject knowledge and skill sets for tomorrow’s careers.



“We are assembling an advisory board here in Vietnam, forging strong partnerships with universities, and working on making all that we do very affordable, accessible, and career-changing for our learners. Vietnam offers very interesting opportunities, and hence, our local and targeted focus will yield great results,” Zubin Gandevia, CEO – APAC, upGrad said.



According to Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director, upGrad, more than 35% of company’s revenues will come from the International markets and therefore, country-wise local focus is the way to go forward, as upGrad contribute to the overall 1.3 billion global knowledge workers looking to fast forward their careers in this decade.

