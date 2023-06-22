upGrad becomes the title partner to Mumba Masters at GCL; team to open tournament in Dubai today

upGrad Mumba Masters, owned by sports business group U Mumba, has named ed-tech platform upGrad as its title partner for the inaugural Global Chess League (GCL), presented by Tech Mahindra and FIDE.

Having established its prominence as a premier Pro Kabaddi and Ultimate Table Tennis team in India, U Mumba has further expanded its footprint in the sporting canvass on the global stage by fielding a unit of chess Grandmasters in the first edition of the GCL. In a strategic move, the sports company has joined hands with the India-HQ skilling giant upGrad to further scale its expansion.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for U Mumba as we venture into the international chess arena and upGrad’s vision of empowering individuals aligns perfectly with our vision of nurturing talent and promoting sport at the highest level. This association will allow us to engage with the youth and create opportunities for talented individuals to shine in the world of chess. The team is looking forward to a long, dynamic partnership and taking the GCL by storm,” Suhail Chandhok, CEO, U Mumba, said.

As part of the one-year franchisee deal, the team logo will be carried on the tournament jersey and shall be worn by the six powerful players including Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli (Superstar Women), Alexander Grischuk and Vidit Gujrathi (Superstar Men), Javokhir Sindarov (Prodigy) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Icon).

Known for previously partnering with Star Sports for a high-impact cricketing tournament WTC 2021, the latest partnership strengthens upGrad’s foray into the sports segment to further expand and scale the brand’s presence across the global strata.

“Chess is more than just a game; it embodies discipline, resilience, and perseverance; something that upGrad continues to foster amongst its every single learner,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said. “We take this as our calling to transcend from a trusted Lifelong Learning partner to a trusted household name,” he added.

GCL tournaments are scheduled to take place through the next 10 days starting today in Dubai (UAE) with upGrad Mumba Masters taking on as an opener against Triveni Continental Kings.