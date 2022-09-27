upGrad appoints Srikanth Iyengar as CEO, WD for North America, Europe

Ed-tech company, upGrad, has appointed Srikanth Iyengar as the CEO, workforce development, effective September 2022. According to the official statement, Iyengar will build and scale a B2B proposition of the company that upskills experienced technology professionals.

The statement said that with the B2B proposition, upGrad aims to address a significant and growing technology skills gap in the global marketplace. It added that Iyengar will further be responsible for leveraging the company’s width of technology curriculums, large alumni community, and expertise in delivering tangible learning outcomes. Iyengar’s efforts will be instrumental in setting up a robust ‘Diversity and Inclusion (DnI) framework to allow businesses to build a future-ready and productive workforce, the statement added.

“We continue to strengthen our focus on the global enterprise segment in pursuit of predictable, profitable, and sustainable growth. With Srikanth joining our leadership team, we look at leveraging his sharp business acumen and multi-cultural intellect to further sharpen our client focus, strengthen our operational excellence and global presence, and also enhance sales leadership for continued growth,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.

The statement further mentioned that Iyengar has over two decades of work experience spanning North America and Europe. In his previous profiles, he has led large multinational businesses across diverse industries such as tech services and learning/talent upskilling, consistently driving revenue growth and profitability across a portfolio of 2000 global clients across North America, Europe, and APAC regions. In addition, he has championed various initiatives around technology-led business transformation, IT solutions, FMCG, and Skills and Training Development for driving strong brand recognition and financial growth, the statement noted.

Furthermore, as per the statement, Iyengar will continue to work from London, United Kingdom, with a strong focus on the US, Europe, and select western markets. “upGrad founders and the leadership team have a strategic clarity, relentless, and disciplined approach to growth and market. I look forward to work with them and help build a strong organisation going forward,” Iyengar said.

