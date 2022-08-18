upGrad appoints Myleeta AgaWilliams as CEO, International

Ed-tech company, upGrad, has announced the appointment Myleeta AgaWilliams as CEO- International to spearhead growth across the APAC, EMEA and US regions.

According to an official statement, Myleeta will be responsible for managing end-to-end international operations and creating region-specific product pipelines, thereby driving high-impact revenue and profitability results. She has over two decades of experience in global and digital businesses. Previously she has managed diverse product portfolios and led marketing and sales teams across geographies at Netflix, BBC Studios, Discovery, and UTV amongst others.

The statement added that in her new role, Myleeta AgaWilliams will be leveraging her experience in scaling businesses through strategic interventions across content and global distribution for broadcast and streaming media. It added that she will engage with managerial teams based in multiple geographies, to align short-term and long-term business objectives for accelerating profitability.

“We are at such a high point of our international expansion that we require a leader who has seen these markets evolve to make sound business decisions. Myleeta comes with a strong entrepreneurial mindset and cultural intellect that will augment our operations across existing and upcoming markets. While we are leading the higher education space in India and have penetrated successfully across SE Asia, we felt it’s the right time we go aggressive with other geographies which will require strategic linear and non-linear movements to support the growth,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad said while commenting on her appointment.

upGrad is an ed-tech company that offers online higher education programmes to college learners and professionals in the age bracket of 18 to 55 years. The company claims to be in partnership with more than 300 universities from across the globe. As per the official statement, the company has a programme completion record of 85% through its high engagement curriculum and also claims to be backed by a further 80% career outcomes-guaranteed performance.

