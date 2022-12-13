upGrad appoints Brijesh Nain and Paras Jhaveri to strengthen domestic leadership

Ed-tech major upGrad has announced the appointment of Brijesh Nain and Paras Jhaveri as the Business Unit Head and Vice President – Finance, respectively. The appointments aims to strengthen the domestic footprints of the company.

According to an official release, Nain in his new role, will focus on strengthening upGrad’s Sales and Marketing efforts for Data Vertical while also implementing product innovations for higher business results. With over a decade of experience, Nain has led high-growth business teams across Telecom, Consumer Products, and Pharmaceutical segments. In his last stint with K12 giant BYJU’S, he spearheaded the Exam-Prep division while also taking care of the marketing and product strategies for higher sales funnel efficiency.

Jhaveri, on the other hand, will lead as the financial advisor to the senior management for strategic business growth. He will also manage compliance functions end-to-end for upGrad and its divisions for streamlining the financial planning and reporting processes. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he started his career with PwC and worked with other companies wherein he went on to build stronger finance departments for various businesses. He also worked as the AVP – Finance with the Walt Disney Company.

“upGrad is committed to driving career outcomes for its learners, which in turn, have started reaping business results. We have expanded our domestic footprint significantly and introduced new business lines to support our growth momentum. It’s important for us to have leaders like Brijesh and Paras who come with strong business fundamentals and have steered growth and profitability for multiple brands. We have planned certain organic developments for the current and upcoming FYs which will surely amplify our market visibility and foothold,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.

upGrad has grown exponentially, Nain said while adding its his turn to implement new practices for enhanced results. “I look forward to using my past expertise in creating strategies that will support upGrad on its mission of driving profitability for multiple business lines,” Jhaveri said.

With inputs from PTI