upGrad appoints Anuj Vishwakarma as President of its Online Higher-Ed Programme vertical

Ed-tech platform upGrad has announced the appointment of Anuj Vishwakarma as the President of Online Higher-Ed Programmes.

According to an official release, in his new role, Vishwakarma will be responsible for building the Online Higher-Ed vertical to create a long-term strategic moat and also implement growth best practices for scaling the business.

The release said, Vishwakarma is a seasoned growth leader with over 10 years of experience in building high-growth consumer businesses in the fintech, online retail, and offline retail sectors. Prior to upGrad he has driven growth for leading consumer internet players such as Myntra, Paytm and Ola. He has led high-profile assignments at Ola as Revenue and Growth Head and at Paytm as Growth Head for Travel Business.

“We operate in a golden era where the demand for online higher education will continue to propel and therefore, we need a solution-focused leader who comes with strong hands-on skills. Vishwakarma, for his domain inclination, is best suited to perform in-depth market research and consumer insights to spearhead our vertical growth. His efforts will further solidify our core business while also enhancing our domestic LifeLongLearning suite,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder, MD, upGrad said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that Vishwakarma holds an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore. He is a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Bhopal, alumnus. He will operate from upGrad’s Bengaluru office and will also collaborate with the multiple teams across upGrad divisions to scale their program vertical, the release added.

