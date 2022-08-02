upGrad acquires Exampur, plans to build largest test-prep platform for government jobs

Ed-tech platform upGrad has announced a 100% merger of Exampur, a test-prep providers for government jobs for an undisclosed amount.

The Noida-based learning platform, Exampur looks to close revenue of Rs 70 crores this fiscal. Cumulatively, Exampur claims that it has a growing subscriber base of over 12 million with an average viewership of 2.5 million students and leads the Hindi-speaking markets across New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and 90% of its paid users are from tier 2, 3 and 4 markets.

“We have created an integrated learning portfolio for our learners and within that matrix, we see test-prep as a high potential growth driver. I realise that it comes with a high customer acquisition cost (CAC), but it also delivers higher returns in terms of outcomes. Therefore, we wanted a partner with the right set of DNA within this space and Exampur seamlessly fits into our LifeLongLearning jigsaw. Both, Vivek, and Vardan come with an extremely defined goal of becoming the enablers than just providing a content library and I’m confident that their day-on-day live delivery capabilities with more than 200 teachers through its channel are set to redefine vernacular learning for a larger base of youth across Bharat,” Gaurav Kumar, president – Corporate Development, upGrad said.

Co-founded in 2018 by Vivek Kumar and Vardan Gandhi, the platform claims to have a user base of over 10 million students and offers more than 200 test-prep courses for government jobs. It further claims to deliver most of the content its over 27 YouTube channels which includes one for the UPSC, SSC, Defence, Banking, Teaching, and other State-level Government job preparations.

Additionally, Exampur offers value adds like online test series, free quizzes, and live scholarship tests to help aspirants assess their professional competencies and accordingly, streamline their learning process. It has one of the largest study material repositories and e-books portfolio for candidates who can easily access them anytime at their own convenience.

“It’s undeniable that the number of educated candidates in India is growing exponentially yet they are unemployed. It is also being supported by the pandemic-related disruptions, geopolitical situations, and rising inflation that are negatively hitting the employment elasticity within the country. Hence, we want our learners to walk that extra mile to understand the key to cracking such competitive exams and this is where we have created a hybrid learning model through our digital presence,” Kumar and Gandhi said in a joint statement on the development.

Read also: Avery Dennison partners with Magic Bus Foundation for adolescent education programme