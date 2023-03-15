upGrad achieves 22,000 job placements worth Rs 3000 crore this year

upGrad has achieved a milestone by placing over 22,000 first-time job seekers and working professionals at the end of the year. Its learning ecosystem has continued to deliver high y-o-y career outcomes and is the key differentiator for the brand, according to an official release.

The ecosystem includes formal learning, campus classes, short courses, bootcamps, and transnational learning (study abroad). The recent placements have offered salaries ranging from Rs 6 LPA to Rs 25 LPA, with the highest salary reaching Rs 2.5 crore per annum, the release noted.

Furthermore, upGrad considers completing their first year with a strong report card of 22,000+ placements as a valuable addition to their learners’ lifelong learning journeys. They see this achievement as an endorsement of their disruptive and forward-looking contribution to the sector, the release mentioned.

“We handhold our college-going learners, who are usually first-time jobbers and even experienced working professionals, to constantly upgrade and re-skill while ensuring they are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow. With a strong track record of over 85% of our learners completing our courses, also an absolute first in the sector worldwide,” Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, MD, upGrad, said.