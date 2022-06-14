upGrad Abroad survey reveals 78% final year graduation students and 62% working professionals plan to study overseas

According to the ‘TransNational Education’ (TNE) report by upGrad Abroad, Canada (29%) remained the most preferred destination followed by Germany (26%), United States (US) (20%), United Kingdom (UK) (16%) and Australia (9%). The report has cited that 78% of the survey respondents planning to study abroad were students in the final year of their graduation and as many as 62% of young working professionals, with work experience of less than a year, were vying for overseas education.

“The genesis of upGrad Abroad rests on the urgency of having quality and affordable transnational learning opportunities available for India’s youth. Therefore, this report is a one-stop document that identifies the prevalent trends in overseas higher education combined with audience sentiments to further shape the program choice, delivery, and motivation for our Indian aspirants,” Ankur Dhawan, president, upGrad Abroad said.

The survey revealed Canada’s high-quality education, affordable vocational courses, and abundance of related jobs are the primary reasons for the country to be able to beat the US and the UK in obtaining the top spot while Australia’s relatively higher operating andliving costs made it the lowest preferred destination. On the other hand, Germany, which was the second preferred study destination, has a simpler study permit process. The US and UK were preferred due to the choice of reputed Universities.

Furthemore, the TNE highlighted that 31% of respondents who showed an interest in pursuing a management degree from abroad were inclined towards pursuing the program in Canada, while approximately 25% eyed Germany, 16% chose the UK, 15% the US, and 10% preferred Australia for the said program.

The TNE report is a half-yearly trends report by upGrad Abroad that intends to understand and assess the changing dynamics around higher education overseas.

