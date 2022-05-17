upGrad Abroad and Prodigy Finance to offer collateral-free overseas education loans for master’s degrees

Prodigy Finance, collateral and co-signer free education loans provider for overseas studies, has partnered with upGrad Abroad, the study abroad vertical of upGrad, to finance the overseas education of learners pursuing Masters’ degrees. The partnership would ensure learners in the second year of a Master’s degree could avail collateral-free loans, with a repayment period of up to 20 years.

“We wish to support our learners’ dreams of studying abroad, to further democratise education and offer quality education opportunities for all. We strongly believe that financial burdens should not get in one’s way to quality education and therefore our partnership with Prodigy Finance would ensure that our learners are not hindered in their higher education pursuit. We want to support our learners across their overseas education journey, from drafting SOPs, to documentation, applications, coaching and mentoring, career placements, visa application and now financial aid. ,” Ankur Dhawan, president, upGrad Abroad said.

As part of this partnership, upGrad Abroad would offer Master’s courses across domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, Civil Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Cybersecurity, International Business and Project Management among others across various destinations including the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Canada, Ireland, Australia and France. The process would be transparent, allowing learners to access their loan status, allotment, transfer and repayment on the Prodigy Finance online platform which is accessible from anywhere in the world.

