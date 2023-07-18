UPES University signs MoU with Bond University Queensland; unveils direct pathway to acquire dual degrees.

Bond University, a Queensland-based institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s UPES-University. The partnership between the two universities claims to open a pathway for UPES students enrolled in the BBA undergraduate programme to transfer credits and pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at Bond University, according to an official release.

The students from UPES who completed their two years of study will have the possibility to finish their academic career at Bond University in two more years and earn a degree from the institution. This MoU was facilitated by Trade and Investment Queensland, demonstrating their commitment and vision to strengthen educational ties between Queensland and India, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering academic excellence and providing exceptional opportunities for students. Through student articulation programs, research collaborations, and mutual visits, we aim to enrich the educational experiences of both our students and faculties, facilitating knowledge exchange and cultural understanding,” Makarand Parulkar, faculty business director, Bond University, said.

UPES claims to offer programmes in sectors such as energy, engineering, management, law and design. This partnership aims to make UPES students gain access to Bond University’s extensive academic resources, cutting-edge facilities and expertise across various disciplines, broadening their perspectives and enriching their educational journey.

“The MoU will facilitate the students to be part of two world-class academic institutions across two continents. The progression opportunity for our Global BBA students ensures that students have an enriching educational journey through the opportunity of international exposure. Thanks to the faculty and international team at Bond University for their constant support. The two universities will work towards creating valuable opportunities for students and faculty,” Sheetal Khanka, head department of international affairs, UPES, stated.

The partnership between Bond University and UPES strengthens India-Australia academic ties, promoting international education and fostering global talent. It aims to offer students a chance to understand diverse cultures, broaden perspectives, and develop a global mindset, the release added.