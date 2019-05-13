UPES starts School of Health Sciences

Dehradun-based university UPES has started the School of Health Sciences. Approved by Pharmacy Council of India, the school will offer four courses: BSc Food, Nutrition & Dietetics (30 seats), Bachelor of Pharmacy (60 seats), Diploma in Pharmacy (60 seats), and BBA Hospital & Healthcare Management (30 seats).

Neeraj Mahindroo has been appointed its dean, who said, “To bring curiosity amongst students, we have tapped the technologies that interest them more than theoretical data. This redesigned health education curriculum will aim at holistic learning and make students industry-ready.”