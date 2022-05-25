UPES School of Modern Media announces scholarships for its digital-first media programs

UPES School of Modern Media has announced to offer full scholarships to selected students to pursue its digital-first media programs. The scholarship is offered on all the undergraduate media programs namely Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Journalism and Mass Communication, BA in Digital and Mass Media and BBA in Events, Public Relations and Corporate Communications.

The new Digital Innovation Scholarships are funded by Meta (formerly Facebook) and reserved for students from underprivileged backgrounds to support their first career steps into the expanding space of digital media. Six scholarships will be awarded this year and their recipients will be chosen via a competitive nationwide entrance examination conducted by UPES.

“Digital technologies have proved to be a great leveller across many social divides and as India’s only digital-first media school we are committed to providing best-in-class digital media education. This scholarship program opens up new opportunities for talented young students who were so far held back from the best opportunities due to financial barriers,” Nalin Mehta, dean, UPES School of Modern Media said.

UPES School of Modern Media claims that its courses are designed and developed focussing on imparting new-age media literacy to students.

