UPES launches Centre of Excellence for AI to support research and applications.

Dehradun-based private university, UPES is setting up a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) at its campus. This initiative aims to allow students, faculty and researchers to develop bleeding-edge technologies and work on real-life challenges and industry pain points. The university has invested significantly in setting up a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in AI and Data Sciences, which will focus on multidisciplinary research, consulting and training. The Centre will be equipped with a cluster of high-end servers, GPUs and TPUs (Transaction Processing Units). It will provide top-class infrastructure for over 50 researchers to work simultaneously, according to an official release.

Along with facilitating cutting-edge research, the Centre of Excellence will also offer interdisciplinary master’s and research levels programmes in Data Sciences and AI. Furthermore, it intends to foster the application of these technologies in verticals like BFSI, Healthcare, Defense and Manufacturing. With its strong research orientation, the center aims to leverage in-house expertise and tap into its extensive corpus of knowledge for consulting services, continuous education, and management development programmes in these domains, the release mentioned.

“In the recent past, especially with the availability of high-end hardware, AI has evolved into one of the most impactful technologies with huge implications in multiple sectors that contribute to the global economy. Through this Center of Excellence, we aim to contribute to not only fundamental research in AI and related fields, but also work on their application, provide hands-on experience to students, and collaborate with governments and industry. We want to contribute significantly to the body of knowledge in AI, and evangelize its adoption in academia, government and industry,” Ravi S Iyer, dean, School of Computer Science, UPES, said.