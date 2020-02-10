UPES declares 2020 as the year of women empowerment

It was launched last week in Delhi with the theme ‘Accelerating the gender equality journey: Empowering women from classroom to boardroom’.

The University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES) has launched Shakti, to empower women by implementing multiple initiatives in the areas of training and development, financial aid through scholarships, etc. It was launched last week in Delhi with the theme ‘Accelerating the gender equality journey: Empowering women from classroom to boardroom’.

On the importance of gender equality, Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of Parliament, said, “Initiatives like Shakti are a step forward in bridging the gender gap by empowering women in the real sense.” It is argued that even though women account for 48% of India’s population, they have not been equal beneficiaries of the country’s economic growth.

“It is imperative for educational institutions and boardrooms to reflect diversity and bring more women into the corporate fold. Lack of financial resources a major reason that prevents girl students from pursuing quality higher education and fulfilling their dreams. Towards this, UPES is offering a 25% scholarship exclusively for all female students in 2020,” said Sharad Mehra, chairman, Hydrocarbons Education and Research Society.

He added that through Shakti “we aim to bridge the gender gap and create a difference in the lives of women by empowering them in the real sense.” The initiative, UPES noted, is inclined towards bringing systemic change in the way people think about equal opportunities for women in the professional world. “We believe Shakti will inspire many other industry players to initiate such cause and women empowerment will eventually become a movement in the coming years,” added Mehra.