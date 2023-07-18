​UPES CCE launches online BCA programme for tech-savvy students

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES’s) Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) has announced its partnership with its School of Computer Science to launch an online Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme. The programme is designed to equip students with the knowledge, practical skills, and industry-aligned expertise necessary to excel in the dynamic world of technology, an official release said.

UPES CCE’s online BCA programme aims to open a wide range of career opportunities to students in various sectors, including IT companies, software development firms, consulting firms, e-commerce businesses, banking and finance, healthcare, education, government organisations, and more.

The BCA programme focuses on practical learning, providing students with hands-on experience in programming languages, database management, software development, web design, and other essential areas. By pursuing BCA, students can gain a strong foundation in computer science concepts and programming languages, enabling them to adapt to new technologies, learn new programming languages, and stay updated with the latest trends in the industry.

The online BCA programme offers three specialisations that cater to the diverse interests and career goals of the students namely- the new age technology, cloud computing and cybersecurity and data analytics specialisation.

“These specialisations within the BCA programme at UPES CCE will provide students with knowledge and practical skills in areas that are highly relevant in today’s technology-driven world. By choosing a specialisation that aligns with their interests and career goals, students can develop expertise in specific domains and enhance their prospects in the job market,” Ram Sharma, vice chancellor, UPES, said.