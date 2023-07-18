scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

​UPES CCE launches online BCA programme for tech-savvy students

The online BCA programme offers three specialisations that cater to the diverse interests and career goals of the students.

Written by FE Education
The online BCA programme at UPES CCE focuses on practical learning.
The online BCA programme at UPES CCE focuses on practical learning.

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES’s) Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) has announced its partnership with its School of Computer Science to launch an online Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme. The programme is designed to equip students with the knowledge, practical skills, and industry-aligned expertise necessary to excel in the dynamic world of technology, an official release said.

UPES CCE’s online BCA programme aims to open a wide range of career opportunities to students in various sectors, including IT companies, software development firms, consulting firms, e-commerce businesses, banking and finance, healthcare, education, government organisations, and more.

The BCA programme focuses on practical learning, providing students with hands-on experience in programming languages, database management, software development, web design, and other essential areas. By pursuing BCA, students can gain a strong foundation in computer science concepts and programming languages, enabling them to adapt to new technologies, learn new programming languages, and stay updated with the latest trends in the industry.

Also Read

The online BCA programme offers three specialisations that cater to the diverse interests and career goals of the students namely- the new age technology, cloud computing and cybersecurity and data analytics specialisation.

“These specialisations within the BCA programme at UPES CCE will provide students with knowledge and practical skills in areas that are highly relevant in today’s technology-driven world. By choosing a specialisation that aligns with their interests and career goals, students can develop expertise in specific domains and enhance their prospects in the job market,” Ram Sharma, vice chancellor, UPES, said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 17:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS