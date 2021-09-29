Upcoming trends that will shape tomorrow’s smart online education

Another trend which can be foreseen is linked with the introduction of National Education Policy which focuses on experiential learning and competency building.

A famous quote by John Dewey fits appropriately in this context “If we teach as we taught yesterday, we rob our children of tomorrow”. This quote rightly describes the present context of the education ecosystem prevailing globally. The pandemic has moved learning to a virtual classroom. This has ultimately led to a trend of extended learning which translates to virtual learning even further with the help of new products rapidly being introduced in the market. The outcome of this new-age learning is to make classes more interesting and interactive.

The most prominent trends that will dominate the upcoming education industry will be customization and personalization on a real-time basis for students as well as teachers. Owing to this is an online class system called- ‘The Class of One’ was conceptualized by a series of education experts with a collective experience of 220 years. Elaborating upon the same, Divya Jain, Director & Founder, The Class of One said, “Our inception of ‘The Class of One’ is based on the ideology of making kids future ready with our online classes. We aim to bring and set novel trends in imparting smart online education. The pandemic has ushered a new era, which comprises trends like experiential learning, specialized tools for students with mental and physical abilities, learning that focuses more on skill development and enhancement. The most striking trend observed was that pedagogical methods were revised and made more flexible & diverse, as not just students but teachers also had an opportunity to deliver classes beyond their traditional classroom and reach out to multiple geographies. A drastic transition is expected in imparting primary classes as the little ones will now be directly exposed to a mix of device and verbal learning, which is going to be making them use their cognitive abilities to a significantly higher level than before”.

IT tools penetrating education ecosystem

The schools all around India not just adapted but simply evolved with the support of highly immersive technology tools like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality Labs, and penetrating deep into the education system. E-learning tools and interactive platforms like Nearpod, Padlet, Mentimeter, Jamboard, Quizlet, Vooks, Turtle Diary, Kahoot, Phet are being introduced and utilized as per the need, accessibility and interest of subjects involved. The teachers and staff of MRG School are aligned on an interval basis over the entire year for a training and evaluation program that helps them effectively communicate with students and nurture a culture of conversational based discourse and learning.

Adding more to the dominant trends in the pedagogical and learning methods, Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, said, “E-learning tools are helping develop personalized learning paths for children as per their abilities. Personalized learning involves using technology to give students more control over their education experience. Children get to choose the time, place, path, and pace of his or her learning. With ‘Smart device-based learning’ children are often inquisitive about devices and show greater interest in learning tech skills through gadgets. Usage of advanced learning devices helps them learn better and check their progress in real-time through testing their learning outcomes.

Interactive boards are also being introduced in the schools as they are gearing up to get back to physical classes post-Covid, to transition students from the virtual classrooms to physical ones, it is high-time educators must look at introducing the tech-enabled setup which will aid students through a 3D projection. In higher secondary classes, interactive boards are going to see a much faster adoption since it provides better and focused visual learning options. There is also an increased adoption of a performance analysis system which includes sports which will help students understand individual areas for improvement and perform better.”

Impact of NEP introduction

Delhi Public School with a vast network of premier schools in India, had also been a frontrunner in quick adoption of the online tools. Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram concurring the nature of education as forward-looking said, “Tomorrow implies change, while today signifies the readiness for it! Education by nature is forward-looking and hence new trends can be noticed vis-a-vi’s school education. One can expect two game changers to play a major role in establishing new trends; the first one being the exposure to the Online mode of education; and the second, the NEP-2020! It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Online classes initiated in a hurry, have finally come to stay. It is established that the classrooms can be brought to the learner, in case the learner is not able to reach the classrooms. Additionally, this virtual classroom experience has shown how important it is to be tech-friendly for the teachers and learners. The ‘trend’ thus started would be to have technology-enabled workstations, for both students and teachers at their home. These Workspaces at home will now be more of a norm than an exception. The teachers and learners would definitely need to upskill their tech-knowledge. As, the teachers and the schools who adapt would be the ultimate trendsetters in all major arenas of education!

Another trend which can be foreseen is linked with the introduction of National Education Policy which focuses on experiential learning and competency building. Hence learning-by-doing and incorporating new pedagogical practices that bring-in active learning experiences, both with and without technology, will be seen in all teaching methods. It is also expected that the interest towards AI will grow multifold as we proceed ahead. It will not be just an impressive terminology to use, but an active, solution- centric educational-experience aid.

Budding Learners and Educators to be more flexible

The little toddlers entering the world of learning, reading and writing have no choice but to be introduced to devices from the very beginning of their education. It is indeed challenging yet exciting for them to experience the glimmer of smartphones and laptops, but the duty of a responsible teacher will be to balance out screen exposure time along with grasping basic concepts which will become the foundation of their education.

Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini a pre-primary institute in Delhi said, “Augmented Learning, Virtual Reality Labs, Game-learning, STEAM activities, Robotics Lab, Interactive boards, Artificial Intelligence based learning etc. have been some of the inclusions in our institute as part of upgrading and up skilling the mentors and thus opening myriad opportunities for our little ones. Currently, we are at the cusp of an evolution in education but what we often fail to acknowledge is that the adoption for younger ones needs to be consistent. Their minds are in a delicate stage, and exposure to devices needs to be balanced out with smooth penetration of thoughts and concepts.“