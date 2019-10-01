UP worst, Kerala best performer in NITI Aayog school education index | Check full ranking

The Index has been developed with the aim to bring an ‘outcomes’ focus to education policy. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the worst-performing state in the first School Education Quality Index (SEQI) report released by the Niti Aayog. On the contrary, Kerala is the best among other states. This is the first time when Niti Aayog has released the School Education Quality Index report that has been developed in order to evaluate the performance of States and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector. The Index has been developed with the aim to bring an ‘outcomes’ focus to education policy. This will be done by providing States and UTs with a platform in order to identify their strengths and weaknesses and undertake requisite course corrections or policy interventions.

The first edition of the School Education Quality Index was release Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, the presence of CEO Amitabh Kant, Vinod Paul (NITI Aayog Member) and Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, HRD Ministry. Representatives from the World Bank were also present on the occasion. The report has been titled – The success of Our Schools: School Education Quality Index 2019.

The Index has been developed keeping in mind 30 critical indicators that assess the delivery of quality education. These indicators are:

Category 1: Outcomes

Domain 1: Learning outcomes

Domain 2: Access outcomes

Domain 3: Infrastructure and facilities for outcomes

Domain 4: Equity outcomes

Category 2: Governance processes aiding outcomes

School Education Quality Index –

The states and UTs in the country have been grouped as Large States, Small States and UTs for this Index. Out of the 20 Large states, 10 have performed better on the Outcomes category. States like Karnataka, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have made noticeable performance differences. Some other large states have performe betwe on the Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes category. In this category, states like – Odisha, Punjab and Haryana made noticeable performance differences. As per the report, the overall performance score for Large States ranged from 76.6 percent for Kerala to 36.4 percent for Uttar Pradesh.

Eight smaller states and the seven UTs report have been ranked separately. Manipur topped the list of smaller states with a score of 0.688, followed by Tripura (0.645) and Goa (0.584). In this list Arunachal Pradesh (0.246) has emerged as the forst performing state.

In the list of Union Territories, Chandigarh has topped the list with a score of 0.829. It is followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli (0.586) and Delhi (0.490). In this list Lakshadweep has emerged as the worst performing UT.