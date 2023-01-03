UP government to set up education commission for better infrastructure

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to set up an education commission, in regard to which Yogi Adityanathm Chief Minister will chair an important meeting on Tuesday about the formation of the state education commission, an official statement said.

Furthermore, senior officials including the principal secretary, higher education to discuss the formation of the commission. As per sources, there will be a discussion on new changes and formats regarding higher education, secondary education and basic education.

In order to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state, the Adityanath government will start 4,600 health ATMs in all wellness centers and medical colleges in every district, informed the government on Sunday.

According to an official release, the process of appointing expert personnel to assist the people at all health ATMs has also been expedited. As a part of the health ATMs, patients will be able to get the facility of 60 tests. Teleconsultation facilities will also be available at health centers.

Furthermore, all the PHCs and CHCs of the state will be connected with SGPGI and people will not have to run to the medical college for minor problems. At the same time, the facility of medical colleges will also start in almost all the districts of the state this year.

“Children will be given education through smart classes at basic, junior, and secondary levels whereas two tablets each will be given to each school. Besides, from the New Year attendance will be marked through the face reading of the children,” it further said adding that 77 textbooks will be available on QR code while pocket charts of the syllabus will be provided to the teachers.

In addition, efficient assessment tests will be conducted for the children of the state’s primary and upper primary schools through the simple applications. The Skilled India Monitoring Center will be established at the state level. Besides, to make the high school and intermediate board examinations more transparent, the vehicle carrying the question paper will be equipped with GPS and its route will also be decided.

With inputs from ANI.