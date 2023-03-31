UP to promote students from classes 1-8 to next class without examinations

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification stating students studying in grades one to eight in schools under the Basic Education Council will be promoted to the next class without examinations.

The notification released by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, Basic Education Council states that the promotion of any student from grades one to eight in the academic session 2022-23 will not be stopped in all council schools and recognized schools run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

Besides, instructions have also been given to distribute report cards of students on the basis of annual examinations and evaluations. As per the order, the marks will be given by converting the full marks and marks relative to 100 marks.

The order comes at the backdrop of Right to Education Act which allows to promote children from grade one to eight to the next class without detaining/ failing them.

“The state government has no retention policy. According to this no child will fail. This order is in accordance with the same RTE Act. It is implemented every year and this year also orders have been issued regarding not failing any child as per the rules. Its objective is to encourage the children by promoting them to the next classes along with providing them uninterrupted quality education to ensure their all-round development,” Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, School Education, said.

Furthermore, a meeting of the School Management Committee will be organised on the day of the declaration of annual results. The evaluated answer sheets of the students will be shown to the students and guardians and report cards will also be provided at the same time.

