UP to establish autonomous commission for teacher recruitment, Says CM Yogi. 

In order to guarantee timely selection, optimal utilisation of human resources, and financial discipline, Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has instructed the establishment of an autonomous commission to oversee the appointment of teachers in different educational institutions. This directive aims to streamline the process, improve efficiency, and ensure transparency in the selection of teachers, ultimately benefiting the educational system in the state, according to an official statement.

“Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission should be formed as an autonomous corporate and integrated body of teachers’ selection commissions. This integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring a time-bound selection process, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline,” CM stated.

The Commission will be responsible for formulating guidelines for direct recruitment of teachers. Once the selection process, including selection tests and interviews, is completed, the Commission will make recommendations to the appointing authority for the appointment of candidates for teaching positions, the statement mentioned. “Prepare and present the necessary proposal, setting the outline regarding the nature of the new commission, qualification of the chairman and members, powers and functions of the commission,” CM said.

Furthermore, the CM instructed officials from the Education Department to include the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in the purview of the newly established commission. He emphasised the importance of conducting TET in a timely manner. Additionally, CM Yogi suggested that the chairman of the integrated commission should be a person with a background similar to that of a university vice-chancellor or someone with extensive experience in the Indian Administrative Service, the statement added.

