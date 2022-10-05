Up-skilling of Teachers : Need of the Hour

By Pankaj Saikia

“The measure of intelligence is the ability to change” -Albert Einstein

The education industry has undergone massive changes in the past two years due to rapid digitalization, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to change existing curriculums. The National Education Policy (2020) has also forced institutions and teachers to recognize the need for upskilling teachers. Therefore, teachers must explore self-development opportunities, innovations, and advances in their professions. In addition, they can pursue certification and distance courses provided in Indian and foreign universities.

The NEP 2020 has also emphasized teacher education and proposed reforms through various training programs. It includes a four year integrated B.Ed. as a dual-major holistic Bachelor’s degree in education and specialized subject. It covers pedagogy techniques to raise foundational literacy and numeracy, teaching children with disabilities, and nurture innate talents. As per the proposed comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education, NCFTE 2021, the assessment and curriculum of the teachers will be based on the latest school structures of the NEP 2020, divided into four sections: foundational, preparatory, middle, and secondary. The teachers need upskilling to understand and implement new-age pedagogies such as concept-based and experiential learning. Besides, the change in the assessment process from memorization to competency-based requires teachers to develop their analytical skills. Schools have also conducted online teacher training using digital platforms such as SWAYAM or DIKSHA.

The NEP 2020 also focused on the involvement of vocational training in curriculums from an early age demanding teachers to take training to deliver these programmes effectively.

Digitalization has also challenged teachers to up skill and learn digital skills. In addition, it will help teachers to educate students and engage them in classroom learning using technological tools such as gaming and social media.

As per the UNICEF, one in seven adolescents aged 10 to 19 is estimated to live with a diagnosed mental disorder globally, and approximately 46,000 dies from suicide every year; it is among the top five causes of death in this age group. This indicates that the role of a teacher in contemporary situations is beyond academics. They need the training to fit as a tutor, coach, mentor, counsellor, instructor, and friends to establish a well-ordered classroom with proper techniques to ensure the mental well-being of students.

Apart from that, students with disabilities need barrier-free access to education. NEP highlights this aspect and strives to achieve this inclusive approach to learning. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said there are only 1,20,781 special educators registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) presently. Therefore, it is imperative to introduce workshops and courses that train teachers to impart knowledge keeping in mind the needs of children with physical and various developmental disorders. These training programs will benefit in creating a positive, holistic and inclusive learning environment that will improve the performance of teachers and students alike.

To cater to the emerging needs up skilling of teachers is required so that they can guide students in developing multi-dimensional skills. It is high time we make our education system more advanced by bringing back the global recognition of the timeless legacies of Gurukuls and enhancing it through teachers and Gurus.

The author of this article is PGT Commerce, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati. Views expressed are personal.