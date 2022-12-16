UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round results are out! Direct link, other important details here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). Uttar Pradesh has announced the allotment result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round. Candidates may check the results at the official website dgme.up.gov.in.

After candidates log in, they will be required to submit their roll numbers as well as the password for their results. Those candidates who are shortlisted can apply for admissions in their allotted medical and dental colleges from December 16, 2022, which will go on till December 18, 2022. They will also have to pay their demand draft in favour of Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: WBBPE Recruitment 2022: TET exam held across state to fill up nearly 11,000 posts

In order to prepare the result, DMET took a number of considerations including NEET merit, choices that were filled by candidates, and also the number of seats that were available in each college or institute.

Check how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates will be required to first visit the official website upneet.gov.in.

2) Soon after reaching the home page, candidates will have to click on the link saying ‘UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment result’

3) In order to log in, candidates will have to use their credentials, which include name and roll number.

4) Now, the allotted seats will appear on the screen.

5) Candidates may now download the allotment letter.

Also read: UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for posts of civil judges – How to apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

6) They may now take out printouts.

7) Use printouts whenever needed.

Meanwhile, the Kerala NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment results for admissions in various graduation programmes were announced on December 15, 2022. Candidates have been asked to check the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

It may also announce the level 4 exam in January 2023. It may start the process of medical and document verification in February 2023. It also announced that the registration fee for candidates who got an allotment will be used for the tuition fees of programmes that have been selected by them. Similarly, those who are not selected will be refunded their fees.