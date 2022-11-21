UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop up round merit list expected today at upneet.gov.in – Details here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is going to announce the mop up round results today, November 21 as per the revised schedule. On November 19, the board released the revised schedule for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) PG mop up round. The candidates can download the schedule from the official website of upneet.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the merit list will be released on November 21 at the official website of upneet.gov.in. The candidates will be able to fill their choices online from 4 pm of November 22 till November 24 through the web portal. Based on the choices, the board will declare the results on November 26. Selected candidates will have to download their allotment letters and report to the colleges from November 27 to 30. All candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official websites of upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in for all updates related to the counselling.

Earlier, the mop up round was held from November 14 with the release of results. The last date to report to the college was November 24.

How to download UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop up round merit list?