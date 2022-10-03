UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice filling starts, submit your applications for Uttar Pradesh PG Medical Admission at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGMEUP) has started the online application procedure for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling choice filling 2022 from today onwards, October 3. All those who registered for UP NEET PG counselling can submit their choices online at upneet.gov.in latest by October 5. A total of 891 seats of MD, MS and PG Diploma in government colleges and 32 MDS seats in private colleges of Uttar Pradesh for the state’s 50% quota will be allotted this year as per the notification.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UP NEET – upneet.gov.in.

Then, there will be four steps for the application to be shown on the screen.

Click on the fourth step reads ‘choice filling’.

Now, enter your details such as Select Course, Roll Number, Captcha and click on the submit button.

Now, fill in the choices as per your preferences and click on the submit button.

Candidates should note that no modification can be made once the application is submitted.

Medical candidates have been advised to submit their choices also.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment

The exam authority will announce the UP NEET PG Round 1 Seat allotment result on October 6. Qualified candidates will be able to appear for the admission process between October 7 to 12. According to the officials, the application fee for UP NEET PG admission is 30,000/- for government medical and dental colleges.