UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Applications to close tomorrow at upneet.gov.in, check important dates and how to apply

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh started the online counselling registration process for admissions in Post Graduate Courses on September 26. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in UP NEET PG 2022 can apply online at upneet.gov.in. The candidates should note that the board has given a specified date for registering online applications. Interested candidates will have to submit their online applications latest by September 28. No UP NEET PG 2022 applications will be considered after the due course of time. To register for UPNEET 2022 counselling process, the candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 3000/-.

To participate in the State Level Counselling round for MD/MS courses, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 30, 000 as security fees of UP NEET PG admission whereas this amount is 2 Lakhs for the MDS courses and 1 lakh for dental courses. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for UPNEET 2022 counselling sessions below.

The candidates have been advised to go through the official website and register online applications carefully followed by the instructions available on the website.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important dates

UP NEET PG counselling registration – 26th September 2022

Payment of UP NEET PG counselling registration fee- 26th to 28th September 2022 (Till 2 pm)

UP NEET PG Counselling Online security fee for admission date – 26th to 28th September 2022 (Till 2 pm)

Last date to register for UP PG medical counselling – 28th September 2022 (Till 2 PM)

UP NEET PG Counselling Merit List – 28th – 29th September 2022

UP NEET PG choice filling and locking – 29th September to 2nd October 2022 (Till 2 PM)

UP NEET PG Counselling Result date – 3rd – 4th October 2022

Release of UP NEET PG Allotment letter for admission- 5th to 8th October 2022

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply?