Conduct survey on unrecognised madrassa across state, says UP government

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state to gather information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

According to an official statement, Danish Azad Ansari, the minister of state for minority affairs said onWednesday that the state government will conduct the survey in accordance with the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas. “The survey will begin soon,” the minister said.

Furthermore, Ansari added that during the survey, details such as the name of madrassa and its operating body, whether it is running in a private or rented building, number of students studying there, and information regarding facilities of drinking water, toilet, furniture and electricity supply will be collected.

Information regarding the number of teachers in the madrassa, its curriculum, source of income and its affiliation with any non-government organisation (NGO) will also be gathered, he said.

However, the government’s aim is to collect information only about unrecognised madrassas, the minister responded to a question on whether the state government would start the process of recognising new madrassas after this survey.

According to the statement, it is noteworthy that at present there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 are given government grants. “New madrassas have not been included in the grant list for the last six years in the state,” it added.

Furthermore, the minister said that according to the order issued on Wednesday, in case of a disputed management committee in madrassas or absence of any member of the committee, the Madrassa principal and district minority welfare officer will be able to make appointments from the deceased dependent quota.

