UP medical colleges get equipped with ‘E-Sushrut’ hospital management information system

Twenty two medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh have got equipped with E-Sushrut hospital management information system (HMIS) with the aim to provide better treatment facilities to patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and Minister of State for Medical Education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh inaugurated the facility E-Sushrut to provide convenience to the patients.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that under the first phase, the E-Sushrut system has been started in 22 medical colleges of the state. With this software patient registration, admission, discharge, ambulance, food, medicines, and details of doctors will be done online.

“The software has been jointly provided by the Medical Education Department and CDAC. E-Sushrut HMIS software has been transferred. This will bring transparency to all work related to the treatment of patients. Registering patients with the software will help save them from inconvenience at the counter. The availability of doctors in the hospital can also be easily ascertained. Patients will be able to pay the fee through online and net banking,” Brijesh Pathak said in a statement.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the hospital management information system has been arranged in Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Meerut, KGMU, UPUMS Saifai, GIMS Greater Noida, Lohia Institute, Sanjay Gandhi PGI, Mirzapur Medical College.

With inputs from ANI