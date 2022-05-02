UP Madarsa Education Board decides Urdu, Arabic, Persian and ‘Diniyat’ to be taught taught as one subject

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board has decided Urdu, Arabic, Persian and ‘Diniyat’ (religious teaching) to be taught as one subject instead of separate texts. This move has been criticised by a teachers’ association.

However, amid allegation that an attempt is being made to destroy the basic form of education in Uttar Pradesh (UP) madarsas, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Ansari stated, the government’s agenda is not to change the form of education but to make it better.

“The government is not going to take any such step. We are moving in the direction of making madarsa education better for students. The things that are good will be implemented. Whatever good input madarsa board gets, it is put forward. Some things are still in the stage of deliberation, so they should not be considered final. Whatever final decision will be taken, it will be for the benefit of the common people,” Ansari said.

According to Ansari, there will be no disruption in the old system, the attempt is to include more good practices while making the form of education better. “We are developing a mobile application of madarsa curriculum for convenience of students. The government is also taking steps to develop basic infrastructure in the areas with a sizeable minority population, Ansari added.

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad, in its meeting on March 24, had decided that in the secondary (Munshi or Maulvi) classes, only one subject would be made including Arabic and Persian literatures as well as ‘Diniyat’.

Question papers for the rest of the subjects, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science will be separate.

As per the Teachers Association Madarise Arabiya Uttar Pradesh, the decision was against the provisions of the Education Code and the Madrasa Board Act of 2004. The basic form of madrasa education would be destroyed if the decision is implemented, it added.

The association has written to the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, demanding withdrawal of the board’s proposals.

There are a total of 32,827 teachers in these madarsas, 16,461 madarsas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 get government grants.

With inputs from PTI.

