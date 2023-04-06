UP govt to allocate over Rs 750 crore on education in three months.

Uttar Pradesh government is set to allocate a budget of over Rs 750 crore towards basic, secondary, and higher education in the state, as part of their efforts to make education accessible to all. Additionally, the government has formulated an action plan to support this initiative, according to an official statement. “This amount will be spent on both new and already existing programs in each of these three departments. Many of these programmes are sponsored by the Center, and funds will be spent on them after the Central Government releases the budget instalment and the state government gives its consent,” the statement said.

The Basic Education Department has formulated a plan of action for the allocation of a budget of Rs 121 crore for diverse schemes. Similarly, the Higher Education Department has proposed an action plan that involves an expenditure of over Rs 20 crore. In contrast, the Secondary Education Department has projected a budgetary expenditure exceeding Rs 600 crore, the statement mentioned.

Under the PM School for Rising India PM SHRI scheme, the Secondary Education Department will receive a budget of Rs 390 crore, which is a centrally sponsored programme. The Ministry of School Education and Literacy will oversee the allocation of funds and their expenditure through an approved action plan. Additionally, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been designated to reimburse tuition fees for the second daughter of parents studying in self-financed schools. The department has planned to allocate Rs 1.39 crore for April based on the information provided by the districts after the government’s approval of the funds, the statement noted.

The Higher Education Department has allocated a budget of Rs 20.1 crore to fund various initiatives over the next three months. Out of this, Rs 10 crore will be utilised for the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Rs 5 crore will be allocated to establish a digital library at the ward level, and Rs one crore will be utilised for the Skill Hub programme, which offers education geared towards employment opportunities, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI.