UP govt signs MoU with six UAE based companies; collaboration to generate 20,000 employment opportunities

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced its collaboration with six United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based companies worth Rs 18,590 crore ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow in February, 2023. The UP government has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the companies, which will help in the creation of over 20,000 new employment opportunities, officials said.

As per the officials, the two companies, Astha Green Energy Venture and Shree Siddharth Infratech and Services will invest in renewable energy worth Rs 4,480 and Rs 8,000 crore respectively to create 2,560 and 4,800 new jobs.

Meanwhile, another two companies, Sharaf Group and Hindustan Port will invest in the Logistics Park sector. The investment will be Rs 1,300 and Rs 210 crore respectively in the state, providing 1,500 and 1,000 jobs.

Furthermore, Lulu Group will invest Rs 4,500 crore in retail and food processing sectors, creating 10,000 jobs. While Sobha Realty will invest Rs 100 crore in education and CSR. This will provide employment to 250 people, officials said.

Officials further added that investment proposals worth over Rs 7.12 lakh crore has been received ahead of GIS 2023. Eight teams of the Uttar Pradesh government visited 16 countries, receiving investment proposals totalling more than Rs 7.12 lakh crore. The largest share of investment proposals worth four lakh crore has been received from the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

With inputs from ANI