UP govt sets targets for education department to enhance quality of education

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, set a new goal for the Basic Education Department to enhance the quality of primary education throughout the state, according to an official statement. It has been mandated that by December 2023, a total of 44,000 primary schools must achieve the designation of ‘Nipun’ schools. Additionally, a target has been set to establish one ‘Nipun’ block in each district, resulting in a total of 75 ‘Nipun’ blocks, the statement mentioned.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha, the ‘Nipun Bharat Mission’ has been initiated with the objective of ensuring that all children in the country acquire essential literacy and numeracy skills by the end of grade 3 by 2026-27, the mission will primarily concentrate on granting access to education for young children and supporting their continued enrollment in school,as per the statement.

The Basic Education Department has directed each Accelerated Remedial Program (ARP) to transform 10 schools into ‘Nipun’ schools by December, with a goal of achieving over 44,000 ‘Nipun’ schools by this deadline. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of more than 41,000 schools. Additionally, the statement highlights the directive to establish at least one proficient block in each district, the statement added.

“In this way, a target has been fixed to make 75 blocks efficient by December 2023. Along with the instructions, the toolkit has also been fixed,” the statement reads. Under this, the lesson plan mentioned in the guide and directory will have to be implemented in 100% of the classes. “All the students have also been provided with their report cards. The second assessment is proposed to be organised in March-April 2023, the statement further added.”