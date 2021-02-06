  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP govt sends proposal to Centre for opening Sainik School at every divisional headquarters: Official

By:
February 6, 2021 10:21 PM

There are 18 divisions in the state and in this year's general budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to establish 100 Sainik Schools in the country.

Uttar Pradesh govt sends proposal to Centre for opening Sainik School at every divisional headquarters: OfficialOne Sainik School is also proposed in Baghpat while another in Lucknow is being run by the UP government, the official said. (Representational image; Credit: The Indian Express/File)

Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the divisional headquarters of the state, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the Defence Ministry in the country with the maximum of them in Uttar Pradesh — one each in Jhansi, Mainpuri and Amethi, the spokesperson said.

100 new Sainik schools, central university for Ladakh cheer students' community

One Sainik School is also proposed in Baghpat while another in Lucknow is being run by the UP government, the official said.

Sainik Schools provide quality education at a reasonable fee and if the central government gives its nod to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposal, more students of the state will get the opportunity to get enrolled in these schools, the spokesperson said.

The UP government’s proposal, if approved, will give a huge impetus to the education ecosystem of Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson added.

