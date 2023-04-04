scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

UP govt schools to exclude Mughal courts from history textbooks, adopts NCERT revised edition

Furthermore, the chapter titled ‘Recent Developments in Indian Politics’ in the political science textbook for class 12 does not include pages dedicated to the ‘Gujarat Riots’.

Written by FE Education
UP govt schools to exclude Mughal courts from history textbooks, adopts NCERT revised edition.
UP govt schools to exclude Mughal courts from history textbooks, adopts NCERT revised edition.

Starting from this academic session, the government schools in Uttar Pradesh will implement the new class 12 history textbooks from NCERT, which exclude sections related to Mughal courts. “The teaching methodology in these schools relies on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books, and hence the revised edition will be strictly adhered to,” Brajesh Pathak, deputy chief minister, said, according to an official statement.

For the upcoming 2023-24 session, the state schools will adhere to the revised edition of NCERT books, which is in line with the syllabus rationalisation exercise undertaken by the NCERT last year, according to Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, (basic and secondary education). The exercise involved dropping certain portions from the syllabus, including lessons on Mughal courts from its class 12 textbooks, citing reasons such as “overlapping” and “irrelevance”, he added. The changes were announced in early 2022 when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi in April. Apart from schools under CBSE, some state boards also use NCERT textbooks, the statement mentioned.

The textbooks have been changed for a few reasons. They had some repeated content that was already taught in other classes or was too hard for students to learn on their own. They also removed things that were not important for students to know right now, the statement added. 

Also Read
Teachers must continually undergo various training programmes to remain relevant.

Furthermore, the chapter titled ‘Recent Developments in Indian Politics’ in the political science textbook for class 12 does not include pages dedicated to the ‘Gujarat Riots’. Additionally, the textbook has omitted any references to the National Human Rights Commission report on the 2002 violence and the “raj dharma” comment made by then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, the statement said. Moreover, the political science textbook excludes several topics such as the Mughal courts in a history textbook, a poem about the Dalit movement, and a chapter on the Cold War.

With inputs from PTI. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 09:40 IST

Stock Market