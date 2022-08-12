UP govt invites applications for CM’s Fellowship Programme

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced to invite applications for Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme from research scholars for a programme under which they will be tasked with carrying out research and development work in backward blocks, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, under the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, which is designed for one year, the government intends to attach one candidate to each of the 100 blocks.

The state cabinet had on July 19 given its nod to launch the fellowship programme. It further added that the programme aims to connect the candidates with government policymaking, management, project implementation and monitoring.

Furthermore, the UP government has fixed a salary of Rs 30,000 and a travel allowance of Rs 10,000 per month. A one-time payment of Rs 15,000 for purchase of a digital tablet will also be made. The government is anticipating an expenditure of Rs 5.58 crore on the scheme, the statement added.

Interested candidates can apply for the programme at the official website of CM Fellowship programme at cmfellowship.upsdc.gov.in. The last date for application is August 24, 2022.

The statement further added that as eligibility criteria, the applicants should not be above 40 years old and must be proficient in reading and writing in Hindi as they will be posted in rural parts of the state.

“Applicants will be picked on the basis of their educational qualification, national and international awards, special achievements, voluntary work and work experience among others,” they said.

In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to provide free bus rides to women above 60 years of old. In light of the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the chief minister has also announced free rides for women in UPSRTC buses for 48 hours, from August 10, 2022 midnight to August 12 midnight.

Also Read: Educational institutes needs affordable high quality education, says AICTE chief

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn