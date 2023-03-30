UP govt approves bid document to procure 10 lakh tablets, 25 lakh smartphones for students.

The Uttar Pradesh government gave the green light to a bid document for acquiring 10 lakh tablets and 25 lakh smartphones to be provided at no charge to students as part of the Swami Vivekanand youth empowerment initiative. The financial plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year is Rs 1,800 crore. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting led by Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, according to an official statement.

By offering free smartphones and tablets to young beneficiaries enrolled in various education and training programmes, such as graduation, post-graduation, diploma, skill development, paramedical, nursing, etc., can enable them to successfully complete their courses and leverage the devices for their future careers or businesses, the statement mentioned.

The approval of the bid documents for the purchase in the cabinet meeting is a significant step towards the empowerment of the youth of the state. The bid documents are designed to provide technical knowledge and skills to the young generation, which will enable them to contribute to the progress and development of the state, as per the statement.

Furthermore, the state government recognises the importance of providing technical education and training to the youth, as it is essential for their growth and success in today’s competitive world. With this approval, the government has taken a positive step towards achieving its goal of empowering the youth of the state, it added.

With inputs from PTI.