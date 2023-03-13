UP govt announces Rs 1,000 crore for development of council schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a budget provision of Rs 2000 crore for the year 2023-24, with a focus on providing quality education and skill development to children in the state, according to an official statement. Under this initiative, Rs 1000 crores will be allocated for the development of every development block, which includes a total of 880 primary and upper primary schools under the basic education department. These schools will be transformed into Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools, the statement mentioned.

The state government’s goal is to enhance students’ skill development by upgrading schools from pre-primary to class 8, in addition to providing quality education to all students. “Under this provision made in the budget, through the Basic Education Department, a composite school will be transparently selected from each development block in view of the availability of space, practicality and maximum social benefit from each rural development block,” Vijay Kiran Anand, director, General School Education, said.



Approximately Rs 1.42 crore has been allocated for upgrading infrastructure facilities in every composite school. From the Basic Education Department’s budget of Rs 1,000 crore, around 704 council schools will be transformed into Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School in the first phase, according to an official statement. These schools will adhere to the prescribed standards and obtain the status of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School, an official said.

Furthermore, each school will be designed to accommodate approximately 450 students. In addition to this, they will upgrade the water and sanitation infrastructure facilities, as well as reinforce all the existing facilities and classrooms, according to the statement. The Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School will also be equipped with several facilities, such as the Abhyudaya Block comprising of five rooms, a child-friendly library with dedicated and high-quality furniture for reading, a computer lab with language lab facility, a modular composite laboratory for learning robotics, science, and mathematics, and smart classrooms with interactive display boards and virtual connectivity for digital learning.