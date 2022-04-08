UP government signs MoU to set up medical colleges in Sambhal, Maharajganj

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an MoU on Thursday for setting up medical colleges in Sambhal and Maharajganj districts under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, a statement said.

Adityanath said for the first time in the state medical colleges are being set up through the PPP mode and asked the medical education department to proceed ahead in a time-bound manner. The state government has set a target of establishing medical colleges in Maharajganj and Sambhal districts by 2024, he added.

According to the chief minister the work of setting up the medical colleges is being taken forward by the reputed institutions including Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust, Bareilly and Shanti Foundation Trust, Maharajganj.

The construction of medical colleges with the partnership of the private sector will be taken forward on a war footing, he said.

With inputs from PTI