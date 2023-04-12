UP Board to announce class 10, 12 results by April third week.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for class 10 and 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Board during the third week of April. The outcomes for more than 54 lakh students who took the high school and intermediate exams will be released during this period. The UP Board is fully prepared to make the announcement during the aforementioned week, according to an official statement.

After many years, the results will be declared earlier than usual as the evaluation of over 3 crore and 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in just 14 days. This was possible because the evaluation process finished before the scheduled date of 1st April, the statement mentioned. Moreover, a record was set as the answer sheets of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays, thanks to the contribution of 143,933 teachers. Notably, this year’s examination was conducted without any obstacles such as paper leaks or cancellations, making it the first time in 30 years that such a record was achieved by the UP board, it added.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) monitored the exams, in conjunction with the education department. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, provided strict directives, such as the implementation of the National Security Act (NSA), to take action against any individuals engaging in dishonest practices during the exams, the statement said.

As per the schedule released by the Secondary Education Board, the UP Board’s Class 10 and 12 exams for 2023 will commence on February 16, with the former concluding on March 3 and the latter on March 4, it noted.

With inputs from ANI.