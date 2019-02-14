UP Board time table 2019: UPMSP class 12th exams begin; check full exam scheme here

UP board time table 2019 for class 12th!

UP board time table 2019: The wait for school students in the state of Uttar Pradesh is over as the board exams for class 10th and 12th have begun across centres. The Uttar Pradesh Madhmik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board scheme for High School/ 10th and Intermediate/ 12th class students in the month of January 2019 itself. While the board exams for both the classes began on February 7th, papers for class 10th will end first on February 28, 2019, where as the class 12th board examinations will continue till March 2, 2019. The full exam timetable can be downloaded to your computers from the official website at upmsp.edu.in. It is to be noted that while some examinations will be conducted in the morning shift, many will also be conducted in the afternoon sfift. You can also save the dates as mentioned below-

UP board scheme 2019: Check full exam timetable for class 12th here-

February 7, 2019: Psychology (evening)

February 8, 2019: Sanskrit, Urdu, and other Indian Language (evening)

February 12, 2019: Hindi (evening)

February 13, 2019: Industrial Organizations (morning)

February 14, 2019: Home Science (morning)

February 15, 2019: Human Science (morning)

February 15, 2019: Chemistry (evening)

February 21, 2019: Mathematics (evening)

February 22, 2019: Physics (evening)

February 25, 2019: Political Science (evening)

February 26, 2019: History (evening)

February 27, 2019: Economics (morning)

February 28, 2019: Geography (morning)

February 28, 2019: Biology (evening)

March 1, 2019: Social Science (evening)

March 2, 2019: English (evening)

UP board scheme 2019: Shift timings-

Morning shift: 8 AM to 11.15 AM

Evening shift: 2 PM to 5.15 PM

More about UP Board Exams-

Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who looks after the Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolio in the state while talking about this year’s board examinations earlier in the month f Jnaury had said that this year 58,06,922 students are to appear for the UP Board exams.