UP Board Time Table 2019: From class 10, class 12 exam dates to timings to shifts to schedule, check important details here

UP Board Time Table 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has released the dates for class 10 and class 12 exam. While both the exams will commence from February 7, the high school exams will end on February 28 and intermediate exams will conclude on March 2. The results would be announced by April 30, 2019.

According to the date sheet put out by the Hindustan Times, class 10 exams will start at 8 am and end at 11.15 am and class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:15 pm. Earlier, the board exams in the first half used to start at 7:30 am. But, this time the morning shift has been delayed by half an hour because several candidates come from far off places, according to the HT.

While releasing the schedule, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Secondary Education Dinesh Sharma said that this year’s exam schedule was prepared keeping in view the Kumbh Mela — which is to be held between January 15 and March 4, 2019 in Allahabad.

“The short duration of exams would not only relieve examinees of strain of a long-drawn schedule but also help the Board save time and funds, the Hindustan Times quoted Sharma as saying.

“The exam schedule got reduced to 16 days as there will be one paper for one subject now. Introduction of NCERT pattern with one paper for English, one for Hindi, one for Mathematics and one for science paper has helped reduce the number of days,” Sharma further said.