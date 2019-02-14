UP Board scheme 2019: Class 10th exams begin across centre, check and download full timetable

UP board scheme 2019 for class 10th!

UP Board scheme 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Class 10th/ High School exams have started across various centres in the state. Students who are appearing for the same can visit the official website now to download the PDF of the full exam timetable now. The board along with the exam 10th exam dates has also released the exam dates for class 12th students. While the board exams for both the classes began on February 7th, papers for class 10th will end first on February 28, 2019, where as the class 12th board examinations will continue till March 2, 2019.

It is to be noted that while some examinations will be conducted in the morning shift, many will also be conducted in the afternoon sfift. The full exam timetable can be downloaded to your computers from the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP board scheme 2019: Check full exam timetable for class 10th here-

February 7, 2019: Music (morning)

February 8, 2019: Agriculture (morning)

February 12, 2019: Hindi (morning)

February 13, 2019: Home Science (morning)

February 14, 2019: English (morning)

February 15, 2019: Urdu (morning)

February 15, 2019: Human Science (evening)

February 16, 2019: Mathematics (morning)

February 21, 2019: Fine Arts (morning)

February 21, 2019: Stitching (afternoon)

February 22, 2019: Drawing (morning)

February 22, 2019: Commerce (afternoon)

February 23, 2019: Social Science (morning)

February 25, 2019: Gujrati/Punjabi/Kannad/Kashmiri/Marathi/Tamil/ Nepali/Arabic/ Malayalam/ French (morning)

February 25, 2019: Music (evening)

February 26, 2019: Science (morning)

February 27, 2019: Computer (morning)

February 28, 2019: Sanskrit (morning)

UP board scheme 2019: Exam Shift timings-

Morning shift: 8 AM to 11.15 AM

Evening shift: 2 PM to 5.15 PM

More about Board Exams-

The Board exam season has begun and so has the anxiety level of students across the country. While Uttar Pradesh Board examinations began on February 7, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) for class 10th are set to begin on February 21, 2019 and continue till March 29, 2019. On the other hand, board examination for class 12th students will start on Friday, February 15, 2019, and end on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.