UP board results: Baghpat farmer’s daughter Tanu Tomar tops in class 12 with 97% marks

By: |
Baghpat | Updated: April 28, 2019 11:20:54 AM

Tanu Tomar has achieved over 97 per cent scoring 489 marks out of 500. She belongs to a farmer's family and was a student of Shri Ram Shiksha Mandir Inter College in Baraut area of Baghpat district.

tanu tomar topper up board, tanu tomar up board topper, up board result, tanu tomat, Gautam Raghuvanshi(Image source: IE)

Tanu Tomar of Baghpat has notched the first position in the Intermediate examination (class 12) while Gautam Raghuvanshi of Kanpur has topped the class 10th board exams of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the successful students and wished them for their bright future.

Tanu Tomar has achieved over 97 per cent scoring 489 marks out of 500. She belongs to a farmer’s family and was a student of Shri Ram Shiksha Mandir Inter College in Baraut area of Baghpat district.

“She has not only bring honours to her family and the school but to the whole district,” principal Rajesh Tomar said.
Over 80 per cent students have passed in the class 10 while over 70 per cent have cleared the class 12 examinations. In all over 58 lakh students have registered themselves for this year’s UP board exams.

READ ALSO | Intermediate exam results fiasco: Committee points out errors, suggests remedial measures

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also congratulated the successful students.

“My best wishes are with all the students who have successfully cleared the examination and those too who have been unable to do so. I would say that you (failed students) should continue with your efforts as it is not the end of the world.”
Sharma also holds the portfolio of Secondary Education and Higher Education.

Meanwhile, Tanu Tomar, who wants to become a doctor, gave credit for her success to her family, teachers and the school principal.

“My teachers never hesitated from helping me to clear my doubts even after the classes. I used to phone them to clear my doubts,” she told reporters in Baghpat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. UP board results: Baghpat farmer’s daughter Tanu Tomar tops in class 12 with 97% marks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition